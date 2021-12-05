New York City Ranks 48th Out of 57 Cities for Expats to Live and Work Abroad

(NEW YORK) – Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, today announced the opening of Sunrise at East 56th (the “Community”), a new 151-unit luxury lifestyle community on East 56th Street and Lexington Avenue. Partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), paired their deep experience in distinctive development and senior housing with Sunrise Senior Living’s unparalleled 40-year expertise in delivering the finest senior care and experiences. Sunrise at East 56th offers personalized Assisted Living and Memory Care, tailored to each resident, with more than 200 team members committed to providing a bespoke customer experience. From well-appointed living spaces to enriching activities, locally-sourced dining, and sophisticated design, every detail is designed to help residents live life to the fullest. The Community’s distinctive program offerings and resident-centered care are bolstered by key partnerships with New York City institutions, the integration of advanced technologies, and a collaboration with New York’s largest health system, Northwell Health. The Community also elevates the healthy building construction standard for senior living communities around the world as the first and only building in the sector to receive LEED Silver, WELL Certification at the Silver level, and WELL Health-Safety Rating Seal certifications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO