Beavercreek, OH

‘Sensitive Santa’ meets kids with autism, sensory issues

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
 5 days ago

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons hosted ‘Sensitive Santa’ today, an event for children with sensory issues.

Children on the autism spectrum or with related sensory issues can find crowded spaces, long lines, and lots of noise stressful and overwhelming, the mall said in a release. This event is intended to give every child a chance to meet Santa in a way that does not overstimulate or stress them.

According to the mall, Santa was trained for the situation and took cues from parents and caregivers to meet each child’s needs.

The event began at 9 am and included crafts with Therapy Connections, puzzles and visits from 4Paws for Ability.

For more information about holiday celebrations at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, click here.

