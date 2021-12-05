ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Holds Steady Below $50,000 in Volatile Weekend Trading

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin prices bounced around on Sunday, continuing a period of selling that saw the cryptocurrency tumble more than 17% on Friday night and into Saturday. The cryptocurrency stood around $48,000 on Sunday, up from Saturday's low near $43,000. On Friday morning, bitcoin traded around $57,000. The selling came as...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

raleighnews.net

Sensex, Nifty end in red in volatile trading

Mumbai (India), December 10 (ANI): The Indian equities markets closed in the red for the first time in four trading sessions on Friday. The benchmark Sensex ended the day 20 points lower while Nifty 50 closed nearly flat after volatile trading witnessed during the day. The markets opened in the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Investors storm into cash, dump European stocks - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Money market funds saw the biggest two-month inflow streak since June 2020 while European equity funds suffered at $3.4 billion their biggest weekly outflows in over a year as investors cut riskier bets in the closing weeks of the year, BofA said. Cash funds enjoyed the biggest...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Market#Volatile Weekend#Coin Metrics#Covid#U S Treasury#Dow#Miller
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS All about CPI

ALL ABOUT CPI (0816 GMT) Inflation-watchers were greeted on Friday by news that Japan's wholesale inflation had hit a record 9.0% in November, rising for the ninth straight month. The news sets the stage for the U.S. CPI release that economists expect at 6.8%, a level that would be the highest since 1982. Some even expect a headline number with a "7-handle"
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Trades Below 150.00

Despite shortly piercing the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate returned to trade below it and declined. By the middle of Thursday’s trading hours, the rate had reached below the 150.00 mark, which appeared to have started to act as resistance. If the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price could bounce back from catastrophic drop below $50,000

Bitcoin's open interest of BitMex perpetual contracts reached 385 million U.S. dollars, the lowest point in a year. Bitcoin's market share has dropped to its lowest point, 37.8%, since February 2018. Analysts see bounce potential in the Bitcoin price trend, predict that the asset will recover from a drop below...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Oversold Bitcoin remains at $50,000 as 'altcoins' bounce timidly

Bitcoin handles little change on Thursday, as it remains depressed around $50,000, a price level it is unable to fully sustain. However, its behavior in recent days suggests a clear consolidation after last weekend's 20% breakout, with short-term support at $46,000, while resistance remains in the $53,000 - $55,000 area. These prices served as support in the previous phase.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $44.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Most big cryptocurrencies fall as Uniswap declines

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, declining 5.07% to $15.63. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Friday. Ripple (XRPUSD) shed 3.63% to 83 cents, and Ethereum (ETHUSD) fell 2.94% to $4,045.13.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin falls below $49k as trading volume weakens, altcoins see red

Bitcoin’s drop-off coincides with a strengthening U.S. dollar; ether declines. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market moves: Bitcoin fell as U.S. stocks sagged and the U.S. dollar strengthened. Technician’s take: Buying activity remains weak, which reduces the chance of a significant price rise into January....
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Back Below $50,000 Following Rejection

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading inside a short-term corrective pattern and could potentially break down from it. BTC has been mostly moving to the upside since rebounding on Dec 4, right after the price had reached a local low of $42,000. The upward move led to a high of $51,936 on Dec 7.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slumped 0.22% to $329.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $54.51 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS

