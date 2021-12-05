ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Toyota RAV4 Can’t Catch the 2021 Mazda CX-5

By Allison Barfield
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 Mazda CX-5 as it does a victory lap around the 2021 Toyota RAV4. While the Toyota RAV4 is the most popular SUV, the Mazda CX-5 is serving up some serious competition. It just outranked the RAV4 on the list of best compact SUVs. The 2021 Mazda CX-5 outranks...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 2

Related
Carscoops

2022 Mazda CX-5 Ups The Value Quotient As The Facelifted Model Starts At $25,900

Thanks to inflation and supply chain issues, virtually everything is more expensive than it used to be. However, the facelifted Mazda CX-5 is bucking that trend as the crossover starts at $25,900. While that’s $530 more than last year’s crossover, the CX-5 now comes standard with all-wheel drive and that means the 2022 model offers a savings of $870 when compared to its all-wheel drive predecessor.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Toyota Highlander Finally Stomped the Kia Telluride

Join the 2021 Toyota Highlander in a victory dance. It just scored an incredible victory against the 2021 Kia Telluride. While the Kia Telluride has been the top SUV for years, the Toyota Highlander just became the most popular option. The 2021 Toyota Highlander vs. the 2021 Kia Telluride. You...
CARS
topgear.com

The ‘new’ Mazda 2 Hybrid looks suspiciously like a Toyota

The hybrid Yaris (sorry, Mazda) will be sold alongside the current 2 in the UK. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. “Mazda’s design team are on fire right now.” That’s us pretty much every time a new...
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 Gets A Trim Overhaul, More Turbo Power

Mazda made something pretty damn beautiful with its CX-5, and we finally have official information from the automaker about pricing, trims, and power for the 2022 edition. Get ready to learn a whole new trim schemata, Mazda fans. The outgoing 2021 Mazda CX-5 had seven different trim levels: Sport, Touring,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Rav4#Mazda Cx 5#Car And Driver#Rav4
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Can't Stop Teasing The New GR Corolla

Toyota revealed to America an interior image of the new GR Corolla late last month, indicating the hot hatch will come with an automatic gearbox instead of a manual. The image also included some Easter eggs like G:16 on the gauge cluster that refers to the G16E-GTS turbocharged three-cylinder engine under the hood. In the overseas-only GR Yaris, this same engine produces a healthy 268 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Mazda CX-5 Price, Trims, Specs

Mazda has officially announced the CX-5 price, trims, and more specs for the compact crossover SUV. Some positive improvements always come with price increases, though these aren’t too significant. The eight trim levels offer plenty of options but vary in price by about $10,000. So, what’s with the 2022 Mazda CX-5?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota RAV4?

Toyota’s RAV4 has historically been one of the best-selling SUVs there is. In fact, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 was the number-one selling SUV of the year. Can Toyota repeat its success with the 2022 Toyota RAV4? Let’s take a look at what’s included in the updated version of this popular SUV, and what the 2022 Toyota RAV4 price will be.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
2020newsuv.com

2023 Toyota Highlander Comes with Lengthened Wheelbase

The rumors are swirling around that the new 2023 Toyota Highlander will arrive next year with a new appearance. We also heard that the upcoming SUV would ride on the lengthened wheelbase, which should result in more legroom and stretch-out space. That means the next Toyota Highlander could introduce more accommodating and comfortable seats, especially for an adult sitting in the third-row seat.
CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Mazda CX-5 can cost $800 less or $1,200 more than outgoing model

The refreshed 2022 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover SUV comes with a $1,200 price increase on higher end models or an unusual $820 price decrease on similarly equipped base models, based on pricing released by Mazda on Tuesday. The popular crossover that bridges the mainstream and premium classes faces tough competition...
BUYING CARS
Joplin Globe

Len Ingrassia: Toyota RAV4 is a mild offroad gem

With six trim levels and hybrid models to choose from, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is bound to please consumers looking for adventure, economy, safety features, near luxury or off-roading. And none will break the bank. The compact SUV market is a crowded one and while some rivals can offer more...
BUYING CARS
rosevilletoday.com

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid saves at the pumps

Roseville, Calif. – It’s one of the biggest sport utility vehicles in the compact class. And every time we drive one, we swear it looks more like a midsize SUV. Make no mistake, the Toyota RAV4 is considered among the elite “big guys” in the compact SUV field. It’s been jockeying for supremacy with the Honda CR-V for more than two decades. And judging by sales the past four years, the RAV4 is currently on top.
ROSEVILLE, CA
MotorBiscuit

This Consumer Reports-Recommended 3-Row SUV Is Also Super Reliable

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 is a popular, reliable SUV that’s been a big hit with families. It’s a Consumer Reports Recommended three-row SUV and has available second-row captain’s chairs. The 2022 Mazda CX-9 is new and looks to be just as reliable as the 2021 Mazda CX-9. This is why the 2021 CX-9 just might be the right three-row SUV for you.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Best New 2022 SUVs Under $40,000

2022 SUVs are making their debuts, and there are some pretty fantastic new SUVs out there. If you want one of the best new SUVs in 2022, but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, you should take a look at the best new SUVs under $40,000. There’s such a variety that you’re sure to find something that fits your needs – and your budget.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Corolla vs. 2022 Corolla Cross: Sister Says Hi!

The Toyota Corolla compact car is the best-selling model in the world, while crossover SUVs are one of the hottest-selling vehicle segments. This year, Toyota combined these two things with the first-ever Corolla Cross. To help you understand the differences between the two Toyota siblings, we created this 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross head-to-head comparison. Welcome to the Toyota family, Corolla Cross! Your sister Corolla says hi!
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota Raize Is An Adorable Little Crossover We Won’t Get

There's good news and bad news with Toyota's latest SUV. The good news first—Mexico is getting the Toyota Raize, a cute, little crossover that's smaller than any subcompact SUV sold in America but with more character than most. The sad news? It's not coming to the States. Toyota Mexico...
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

2022 Mazda CX-9 Pricing Announced

Mazda’s three-row midsize crossover SUV now comes with standard i-Activ AWD for MY-2022. The current generation CX-9 debuted its Skayctiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine and the top-trim level, Signature, model for the brand. On Dec. 7, Mazda North American Operations announced the 2022 Mazda CX-9 will arrive in dealerships this winter.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Toyota 4Runner

It almost feels like the Toyota 4Runner has been around forever, and that is largely because it has undergone almost no changes for the last decade. Some shoppers will argue that this is a bad thing, but considering how popular it was upon release, many of us appreciate the nostalgia. And then there's the risk that a redesign would see the 4Runner lose its prestige as one of the last remaining body-on-frame midsize off-road SUVs. Powered by a V6 engine with loads of torque on tap, it is sure-footed in any environment and can even handle a fair amount of manual labor, handily lugging around up to 5,000 pounds. Sure, there is a lot of competition in the US from more modern rivals like the Ford Edge, but classics are popular for a reason - just look at the Jeep Wrangler. We were handed the keys to a Trail Edition for a few days to see how it measures up.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy