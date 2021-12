Father Clements lived a life that is a story worth telling. That is precisely what his sons have done. In the autobiography, “Just Don’t Ignore Me”, Father Clements gets the chance to tell his story as only he could. Clements trusted his sons to publish this book but only after his death. While he is sorely missed, the time has come to get an insight into his no-holds-barred account of his life as a Black priest inside the Catholic church.

