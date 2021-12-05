ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Say goodbye to that mess of wires with MagStack’s 3-in-1 wireless charging station

By Cult of Mac Deals
Cult of Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is the perfect way to keep all your devices at full battery at home or on the go, all in one convenient station. And best of all, it’s currently on sale for only $47.99. (That’s a 36% savings off the usual price of...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Porsche Design Wireless Speaker PDS50 features 3″ and 1″ dome tweeters for immersive audio

Experience immersive audio with the Porsche Design Wireless Speaker PDS50. Engineered with 3-inch and 1-inch dome tweeters, it provides high-performance sound—all within a stylish design. In fact, this Porsche Design luxury speaker uses a combination of solid aluminum, high-gloss details, a recessed bass-reflex port, and an LED strip. So it’s something you’ll want to display even when not in use. Moreover, it features a wireless QI charging surface on the base with a USB-C port. And its splashproof exterior allows you to use it for both indoor and outdoor use. To complement your parties, it offers a 20-hour battery life and a 10+ meter range for maximum flexibility. Overall, this speaker will become your next party favorite and preferred home accessory.
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

5-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station now just $43.96 with BFSAVE20 Promo Code

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store where you can save 31% the off 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station. Keep your iPhone 12 perfectly aligned while charging and navigating with this car charger's one-touch mounting, magnetic ring, and full rotation.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Ditch your wires with 50% off Belkin's best wireless charger for Android

There are few things as satisfying at the end of an exhausting day than just plopping your phone down on a good wireless charger and passing out. No fumbling for wires in the dark. No figuring out why it won't go in properly because we swapped to USB-C and there isn't a "right side" to stick in anymore the way we did with micro-USB. Just set it down, see the little charging animation, then roll over and conk out for the night.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Best over-ear headphones under $200: wired and wireless Bluetooth

Best Over-Ear Headphones Under $200 Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best over-ear headphones under $200 in 2021. Headphones have fast become one of the most popular ways to listen to music, watch TV and movies, and takes calls and meetings. Offering great sound and isolation from outside noise, the best over-ear headphones are more than ways to simply listen to music.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wires#Magstack Foldable#Wireless Charging Station#Apple Watch#Airpods#Facetime
Cult of Mac

Accell’s new Thunderbolt 4 dock offers high-speed data transfers, plenty of ports

The Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station allows multiple peripheral connections to Mac through a single Thunderbolt 4 cable. It turns a single Thunderbolt port into two, while also offering DisplayPort, USB-A, Ethernet and more. The professional-grade hub is available for purchase starting Monday. Accell Thunderbolt 4 dock is powerful and...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Eve Room air monitor gets improved HomeKit and Wi-Fi support

Eve Systems said Tuesday its third-generation Eve Room air quality monitor for HomeKit now supports the Thread home automation connectivity standard. That should improve its responsiveness over HomeKit and Wi-Fi. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links to buy items.
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

Bloomberg’s Gurman: iPad Pro w/ Wireless Charging, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 on the Way in 2022

Apple will update three of its iPad models in 2022, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Affected models include the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models. In Gurman’s latest “Power On” newsletter, He repeated Apple’s plans to release a new ‌iPad Pro‌ in 2022, which will feature a new design and wireless charging. He also clarified the Cupertino firm’s plans to release new versions of its entry-level ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad Air‌.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Macworld

This 3-in-1 wireless charger, stand, and light is on sale

Some of the most fun gadgets are the ones that combine a bunch of different devices into one package without losing the quality of any of them. That’s what you get with the 3-in-1 Night Light, Wireless Charger & Smartphone Stand, currently on sale for $27.99 (Reg. $32). Every aspect...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple mixed reality headset could feature advanced gesture controls

Apple’s first mixed reality headset will pack a number of advanced sensors that allow for innovative gesture controls, according to one analyst. It is believed the device will be able to recognize subtle changes in hand movements, like the clench of a fist, to allow users to interact with virtual objects without using another device, such as a controller.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

watchOS 8.3 brings gesture controls to older Apple Watch models

The new watchOS 8.3 release candidate, rolled out by Apple on Wednesday, brings AssistiveTouch gesture controls to older Apple Watch models. The feature made its debut back in May, but could be used only on newer devices, like Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7. The release candidate expands support to Series 4 and Series 6 devices for the first time.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

iPhone and Mac get another shot at AppleCare+ coverage after pricey repairs

Anyone who ever paid to have their Mac or iPhone fixed, and then kicked themselves for not having AppleCare+, reportedly will get a second chance to buy the breakage insurance coverage. That would help cover the cost of any future repairs. AppleCare+ offers breakage insurance. AppleCare+ offers deeply-discounted repairs in...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best smart light bulbs in 2021: Talk to your lights

It makes sense to upgrade your light bulbs when you inevitably have to replace them. Light bulb technology has changed a lot over the years, but there hasn’t been anything that hasn’t made total sense. Getting away from harmful light and utilizing safer and effective lighting has been one advancement. The other is smart light bulbs. In order to work with smart bulbs, you’ll need items like smart home devices. You’ll be able to schedule your lighting as well as talk to it with certain devices hooked up to it. This will give you the lighting you want with the best...
ELECTRONICS
Black Enterprise

Ditch Your Wired And Tired Apple Watch Charger For This Wireless Keychain Powerhouse

If there’s one thing that’s most annoying about phone and smartwatch chargers, it has to be the frequency with which the cords become tangled. There are few things more maddening than needing to charge your phone or smartwatch only to have to solve a Rubik’s Cube just to untangle the wires. Not only are wires prone to becoming tangled, but doing so over time leads to them shorting and ultimately being rendered useless.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

$20 or less: Apple stocking stuffers that won’t drain your wallet

Looking for some sweet holiday gifts that won’t break the bank? The Cult of Mac Store has a massive collection of affordable stocking stuffers, sure to put a smile on the face of any Apple fan, for under $20 each. You’ll find cases, screen protectors, bands, stands and more...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Save 20% on these sturdy, full-coverage screen protectors for iPhone 13

Don’t you just hate it when you buy a screen protector that doesn’t cover your iPhone’s entire screen? You won’t have that problem with these tough tempered glass protectors from Limited77, which keep your iPhone 13 looking sharp. Get yours today to save 20% — and enjoy the same discount...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy