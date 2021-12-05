Say goodbye to that mess of wires with MagStack’s 3-in-1 wireless charging station

Experience immersive audio with the Porsche Design Wireless Speaker PDS50. Engineered with 3-inch and 1-inch dome tweeters, it provides high-performance sound—all within a stylish design. In fact, this Porsche Design luxury speaker uses a combination of solid aluminum, high-gloss details, a recessed bass-reflex port, and an LED strip. So it’s something you’ll want to display even when not in use. Moreover, it features a wireless QI charging surface on the base with a USB-C port. And its splashproof exterior allows you to use it for both indoor and outdoor use. To complement your parties, it offers a 20-hour battery life and a 10+ meter range for maximum flexibility. Overall, this speaker will become your next party favorite and preferred home accessory.
