‘Be cautious: UCSF epidemiology chair on omicron variant in California
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with UCSF professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo about the omicron variant and the doctor explains why the variant is getting so much attention.
"We should all be a little bit more cautious right now," Bibbins-Domingo said.
