Wichita man arrested in weekend murder, carjacking case

Wichita Police released more information about the double stabbing Saturday morning that killed one and left another with serious injuries.

Goldy L. Metcalf, 36, of Wichita, was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal deprivation of vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia, and an arrest and detain order.

Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to home in the 600 block of south Green. Officers found a 64-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where the woman died. The man’s injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police say at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of north Kansas. A man had Metcalf at gunpoint for unlawfully entering his vehicle. Metcalf was cooperative with officers, cited for misdemeanor tampering with an automobile, and given a courtesy transport to St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment due to a previous injury to his mouth.

Metcalf left St. Francis against medical advice and at approximately 8 a.m. stole a Ford pick-up truck in the 600 block of north Waco that was left running. He fled in the truck and crashed it into a building in the 600 block of south Green. Metcalf fled that scene and forced his way into the residence on south Green, where he stabbed the two victims. He fled from that residence and entered an unoccupied residence in 600 block of south Erie, and attempted to gain access to a church in the same block. The quick response by WPD officers and information provided by citizens helped arrest the suspect.

Metcalf was paroled from prison in July and has prior convictions for aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, burglary, fleeing law enforcement, and aggravated robbery.

The investigation continues and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.