Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in about 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in about 15 U.S. states as of Saturday night but the Delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told ABC News on Sunday.

