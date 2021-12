The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, two of the franchises that comprise the NHL Original Six organizations, meet for the first time this season tonight. The Blackhawks are playing better now than they were from the start of the season up until Nov. 6 when the organization made a head coaching change. The Rangers have won five straight games and appear to be clicking all throughout their lineup. Let’s take a look at some storylines for each team ahead of tonight’s game.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO