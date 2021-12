A mediocre shooting team through its first nine games, Old Dominion rode its best shooting effort of the season to a 74-59 win over William & Mary in their non-conference game on Tuesday at Kaplan Arena. Old Dominion (5-5) came into the game shooting just 41%, but made 29 of 55 shots (53%) to win the first of two games this week against a pair of its biggest and oldest rivals. The Monarchs ...

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO