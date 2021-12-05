ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Man Behind The Magnitsky Laws To Be Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

By Dr. Ewelina U. Ochab
 5 days ago
On November 18, 2021, Australian Senator Kimberley Kitching announced that she would be nominating Bill Browder for Nobel Peace Prize for his work on the Global Magnitsky campaign and called upon others to support the nomination. The announcement was made during the Magnitsky Awards in London, U.K. Bill Browder, a U.S....

Related
WIVB

Nobel Peace Prize winners call for journalist protections

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The two journalists who shared this year’s Nobel Peace Prize received their awards Friday during a pomp-filled ceremony in Norway, with both warning that the world needs independent reporting to counter the power of authoritarian governments. Maria Ressa of the Philippines and fellow laureate...
CHINA
BBC

Nobel Peace Prize: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov share joy over win

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov told the BBC's Hardtalk programme about the shared disbelief they felt over winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Winning the prize for their fights to defend freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia respectively, Ressa and Muratov are both known for publishing investigations that have angered the leaders of their countries.
WORLD
The Independent

Nobel Peace Prize winners say independent journalism can counter tyranny

The two journalists who shared this year’s Nobel Peace Prize have warned that the world must support independent journalism and protect reporters to counter the power of authoritarian governments.Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia received their awards in Oslo on Friday, having been chosen for their separate fights for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and killings. Ms Ressa, 58, co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government, in 2012. Mr Muratov, 59, was one of the founders in 1993 of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya...
CHINA
UPI News

Journalists Ressa, Muratov accept Nobel Peace Prize

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Two journalists from the Philippines and Russia received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Friday in a ceremony in Oslo, Norway. Filipina Maria Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov accepted the prestigious award for their work in countries where the press often comes under attack from hostile, authoritarian governments.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Magnitsky
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Ethiopian prime minister should be ‘stripped of Nobel Peace Prize’ – Jeremy Hunt

The former foreign secretary said there was a ‘genocide happening in Tigray’ on Abiy Ahmed’s watch. The prime minister of Ethiopia should be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize, ministers have been told. The Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested it was “high time” Ethiopia’s leader, Abiy Ahmed, returned...
WORLD
BBC

Nobel Peace Prize: Maria Ressa attacks social media 'toxic sludge'

One of the winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize has attacked US internet companies for what she called a "flood of toxic sludge" on social media. During her acceptance speech in Norway, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said technology giants had "allowed a virus of lies to infect each of us".
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Myanmar#Human Rights Abuses#Australian#Russian#The Obama Administration#The U S Government#The Trump Administration#Burmese#Border Guard#Parliament
The Independent

Watch live as Nobel Peace Prize laureates receive their awards

The Nobel Peace Prize is to be jointly awarded to two journalists this year, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, for their work to safeguard press freedom around the world in often challenging circumstances. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest accolade for Filipino American journalist Maria Ressa, who has received...
PHILIPPINES
Mining Journal

Today in History: Arafat, Peres, Rabin win Nobel Peace Prize in 1994

Today is Friday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2021. There are 21 days left in the year. On Dec. 10, 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East. On this date:. In 1817,...
OBITUARIES
dallassun.com

Filipino, Russian Journalists to Receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

LONDON - Two journalists, one from the Philippines and the other from Russia, will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the pair for their efforts to safeguard press freedom. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest...
ASIA
dallassun.com

Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to prison

Myanmar's deposed state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to four years in prison on the first charges leveled against her by the ruling military junta. Former President Win Myint received a similar sentence. Suu Kyi was found guilty on Monday of inciting unrest and violating Covid-19 restrictions,...
ASIA
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

LONDON — (AP) — Three 2021 Nobel Prize laureates said Monday that climate change is the biggest threat facing the world — yet they remain optimistic — as this year's winners began receiving their awards at scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. For a second year, COVID-19 has scuttled...
WORLD
The Independent

Maria Ressa: Philippines court permits Peace Prize-winning journalist to go to Norway for Nobel

Philippine journalist and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa has been allowed to travel to Norway to receive her Nobel Peace award in person.On Friday, a Philippine Court of Appeals granted Ms Ressa’s request to travel to receive the award on 10 December and noted that “she is not a flight risk”, reported Reuters.The Norwegian Nobel committee is conducting an in-person award ceremony this year in Oslo.On Monday, the United Nations had urged Philippines to allow Ms Ressa to travel to Norway to receive her award.Ms Ressa, 58, who won the Nobel Peace prize along with the editor-in-chief of Russian newspaper...
ASIA
The Independent

US sanctions Liberia's ex-warlord and senator Prince Johnson

The U.S. government has sanctioned Liberia’s ex-warlord and current senator Prince Yormie Johnson for alleged corruption.The sanctions against Johnson, announced in Liberia on Friday to commemorate International Human Rights Day, come under the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the U.S.Johnson was responsible for the slaying in 1990 of President Samuel Doe, who had been captured by his forces during the country’s 14-year civil war. Johnson sipped beer as he watched his men torture and mutilate Doe who begged in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
