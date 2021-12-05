ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law school professor, political correspondent discuss SCOTUS on Roe v. Wade

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talked with Loyola Law School’s Jessica Levinson and KQED politics and government correspondent Katie Orr about the threat to Roe v. Wade and the compromise Chief Justice John Roberts is suggesting.

“After listening to oral arguments there is no doubt we are going to see a rollback of Roe v. Wade,” Levinson said. She also gave insight on what could be targeted next if Roe v. Wade gets overturned.

California could see an influx of women coming to the state for abortions. Orr explained how California leaders and medical professionals are preparing for that scenario.

John Roberts
