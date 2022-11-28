Best Cyber Monday SSD and Hard Drive Deals

Whether it's picking up a speedy new boot drive (perhaps one of the best SSDs ) or adding secondary storage that increases your capacity, this Cyber Monday deals season is a particularly good time to buy a new SSD or HDD. And while Black Friday is technically over, many of those deals will continue through the weekend.

Not only are retailers eager to clear out inventory this holiday season, but we also see prices on flash memory falling. The result: some really strong savings on solid state drives. We're now seeing 2TB SSDs for close to $100, a price previously reserved for 1TB drives.

It's also a good time to look for savings on the best external drives you can use for backup or for transferring data between all your devices. If you don't already have a large external hard drive or SSD, you really should get one in order to do full system backups or just keep your important files somewhere besides the cloud.

SSD Deals: What to Look For

2.5-inch or M.2: Most internal SSDs are either 2.5-inch or M.2 form factor. 2.5-inch drives connect to SATA ports and can replace old-school mechanical hard drives. M.2 drives look like RAM sticks and plug into dedicated M.2 ports.

SATA or NVMe: SSDs either use the SATA or NVMe interface, with the latter being as much as six times faster (or more). However, you need to know which your PC supports. All 2.5-inch drives are SATA, but M.2 drives could be either NVMe or SATA interface, though the latter is now rare.

Capacity: 1TB seems to be the sweet spot for price and performance, with decent NVMe drives going for around $100 or less and high-performance ones in the sub $150 range. You can save money with a 512GB drive or, for an older PC with limited needs, a 256GB unit can be extremely cheap.

Best SSD Deals

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $109 at Newegg (was $169) — back ordered

An amazing deal on a full 2TB SSD at just 5.45 cents per GB. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found a modest SSD, but shaving 35% off the price makes a big difference. Currently back ordered, you can still put it in your cart and it should be fulfilled in the next few days. View Deal

2TB Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $159 at Newegg (was $234)

This affordable drive promises read and write speeds of 6,600 MBps and 5,000 MBps respectively. In our tests, it loaded games as fast as much more expensive drives. View Deal

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $189 at Newegg (was $234)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface. View Deal

2TB TeamGroup AX2 SATA SSD: now $93 at Amazon (was $98)

TeamGroup’s 2TB AX2 SATA drive is hard to beat at under $100. It is an admittedly low-end drive, and TeamGroup’s product page lists speeds of only up to 540/490 MB/s sequential read/write. But the drive is covered by a 3-year warranty and a 1,600TBW endurance rating (per drive). View Deal

1TB Samsung SSD 980 M.2: now $74 with Promo Code at Newegg (was $129)

Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the SSD 980 continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. Use promo code BFDBY2A665 to snag this price. View Deal

1TB Crucial P2 M.2 2280 SSD: now $76 at Amazon (was $85)

The Crucial P2 1TB SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and relies on a Phison E13T controller. It has Micron 96L TLC memory and can reach speeds as high as 2400 / 1800 Mbps. This drive is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Crucial. View Deal

4TB Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD: now $299 at Amazon ( was $499)

Samsung’s 870 Evo is our favorite SATA SSD, with the 4TB model delivering the best performance in its class in our testing. And its rated endurance is astounding, at a whopping 2,400 TBW. You won’t find a faster or higher-rated SATA SSD, and at $299 this drive is about $30 cheaper than it’s ever been. View Deal

Crucial P3 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: now $62 at Amazon (was $89)

The Crucial P3 1TB SSD can reach read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using an NVMe interface. View Deal

1TB Intel 670p SSD: now $59 at Newegg (was $79)

If you're looking for an inexpensive, but reliable and reasonably performant SSD, Intel's 670p fits the bill. The PCIe 3.0 drive is rated for read and write transfer rates of 3,500 and 2,500 MBps. View Deal

2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $205 at Newegg (was $224)

When we tested the 1TB model of the Fury Renegade M.2 drive, we found it to be one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, with improved endurance. Now the roomier 2TB model is on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD: now $329 at Newegg (was $399)

When we reviewed the MP34 back in 2019, it was an excellent value, offering solid performance (it’s rated to 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential reads/writes) and high endurance at competitive pricing. Here in 2022, the 4TB model is down to $329, which is about $30 cheaper than we’ve ever seen it before. View Deal

2TB Crucial P3 Plus M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $143 at Amazon (was $189)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty. View Deal

1TB Crucial P3 NVMe SSD: now $62 at Best Buy (was $89)

This budget-oriented PCIe 3.0 NVME SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MBps. It performed well on our tests and is extremely power efficient, making it great for laptops. View Deal

1TB Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $129 at Newegg

If you're looking for a great deal on a drive with PCIe 4.0 speeds, the Rocket is for you. It promises sequential reads and writes of 5,000 and 4,400 MBps respectively. Use coupon code FTSBUAA642 to get it at this price. View Deal

1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $109 at Amazon (was $129)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. View Deal

4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2: now $599 at Amazon (was $699)

This 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD delivers up to 7.1GB/s of read and 6.6 GB/s of write throughput and is now on sale at its all-time lowest price. View Deal

1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4 SSD: now $122 at Amazon (was $159)

This PCIe 4, NVMe SSD blew us away when we reviewed it, returning scores that were similar to the more-expensive WD Black SN850 and Samsung 980 PRO. It promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7,000 and 5,300 MBps. View Deal

500GB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $94 at Amazon (was $139)

If the 2TB is a little out of your price range, the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro also takes advantage of the PCIe x4 interface to offer sequential transfer rates of up to 6,900 MB/s read and 5,000 MB/s write. View Deal

500GB WD Black SN850 SSD: now $84 at Amazon (was $149)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7000/5300 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. View Deal

2TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD: now $189 at Amazon (was $199)

This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,700 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Plus, Sabrent’s software package helps you make the most of your drive. View Deal

Best External SSD / HDD / NAS Deals

16TB WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: now $321 at Amazon (was $449)

This WD 16TB external HDD is a steal at $239. This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. This is a 'Shuckable' drive, meaning it can be popped out of the enclosure and used in a PC, but that does void the warranty. View Deal

20TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro: now $339 with Promo Code at Newegg (was $682)

This massive 20TB 7,200 RPM drive can store a lot of data, and it's designed for NAS storage. With the promo code BFDBY2A386 , you'll save $60 instantly — bringing the price down to just 1.7 cents per GB. View Deal

16TB WD Red Pro NAS: now $249 at Amazon (was $569)

This speedy 7,200 RPM drive is designed for incredibly rough environments in multi-drive NAS, and it has robust specs, like a five-year warranty and 330 TB/year workload rating, to prove it. It will be just as happy in a desktop PC, though. View Deal

8TB WD Red Plus NAS Hard Drive: now $129 at Newegg (was $159)

This 3.5" SATA drive spins at 5,640 RPM, boasts a 128MB cache and can deliver up to 185 MB/s of throughput. It comes with a three-year warranty and 180TB/year workload rating, making it suitable for the most demanding use. View Deal

2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD: now $149 at Amazon (was $289)

The Samsung T7 Shield features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. View Deal

1TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $159)

The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for shock, dust, and water resistance. View Deal

1TB Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD: now $89 at Amazon (was $139)

This 1TB SSD comes in three colors grey, blue, and red. It has read/write speeds as fast as 1050/1000 MB/s and connects using a USB 3.2 interface. View Deal

4TB SanDisk Extreme V2 Portable External SSD: now $349 at Best Buy (was $569)

The Extreme V2 4TB provides ample space and very fast transfer speeds for your backups. View Deal

