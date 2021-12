Springbrook Head Football Coach Dustin Jeter has been named the Washington Football Team’s High School Coach of the Week. The High School Coach of the Week program is a league-wide initiative designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities. Each coach chosen throughout the high school football season will receive a $2,000 donation from the Washington Football Charitable Foundation to their football program.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO