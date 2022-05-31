ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best CPU Deals: Save on AMD and Intel

There are some fantastic deals on AMD and Intel CPUs to be had, and we check daily for them.

Arguably the most important component in any computer (along with the graphics card if you're a gamer), your CPU has the most impact on performance. If you're planning a new PC Build, perhaps one of the best PC builds , anytime soon, this holiday deals season should yield some good processor discounts, all of which we will be tracking below.

Below, we're rounding up the best CPU deals today, from sales on low-end chips to high-end, multi-core productivity beasts like those you'll find on our best CPUs page or high atop or CPU benchmarks hierarchy .

Best CPU Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnOdQ_0dEd99GZ00

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $277 at Newegg
The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ealuY_0dEd99GZ00

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $199 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aALa0_0dEd99GZ00

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $371 at Newegg
This 11th Gen flagship consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15plOm_0dEd99GZ00

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $548 at Amazon
A great low price on eBay for this Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, with core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a low-power TDP of 105W. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $309 at Amazon
This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0av2Ep_0dEd99GZ00

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $415, now $376 at Amazon
The Core i7-12700K wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly match the gaming prowess of the 12900K. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Syecl_0dEd99GZ00

Intel Core i5-11400F: was $169, now $139 with code 6FSBTA25 at Newegg
The Core i5-11400F rocks six cores, 12 threads with base and boost clock speeds up to 2.6 GHz and 4.4 GHz, respectively. It's one of the best budget gaming CPUs on the market right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9MEH_0dEd99GZ00

Intel Core i7-11700K: was $420, now $291 at Amazon
A huge discount on this CPU which offers solid gaming and application performance, as you can read in our review. This 14nm Rocket Lake CPU offers a max speed of 5 GHz. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyi3R_0dEd99GZ00

Intel Core i9-10900K: was $458, now $369 at Newegg
This 10th Gen Intel CPU offers a 3.7 GHz clock speed but is unlocked for overclocking up to 5.3 GHz. With 10 cores and 20 threads, multitasking is a cinch with this processor. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBHvj_0dEd99GZ00

Intel Core i9-12900K: was $617, now $597 at Newegg
Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale! This CPU has 8 performance cores (P-cores) and 8 efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz. View Deal

You can find even more savings at our best PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best monitor deals , best CPU deals , best SSD deals , best gaming laptop deals , best keyboard deals , best gaming mouse deals and the best PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best 3D printer deals , best Raspberry Pi deals and best robot deals . If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals , best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.

