Long Beach, CA

Port of Long Beach director talks cargo ship, container backlog

By Inside California Politics
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero about the volume at the San Pedro Bay ports complex and why the backlog of cargo ships and containers should come as no surprise.

“It is the new normal,” Cordero said.

NEXT: UCSF epidemiology chair on omicron variant in California Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

