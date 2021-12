Teofimo Lopez promised to enter the ring against George Kambosos Jr. and defend his unified lightweight world championships with a first-round knockout. Lopez tried to deliver on his word by coming out firing with massive power shots in the opening frame, but it was Kambosos who scored the knockdown with a monster of an overhand right. That moment set the tone for the night and what proved to be a shocking upset as the heavy underdog scored the win by split decision inside the Hulu Theater in New York City.

