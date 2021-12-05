ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Quilters guild, performing arts group get grants

 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A quilters guild and a group encouraging local performing arts are among six organizations receiving funds through the Folklife and Traditional Arts Project Grants program of the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.

The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild in Laconia and the Friends of the Hampton Falls Bandstand are receiving funds. Others include the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance in Concord, the American Independence Museum in Exeter, the New Hampshire Antiquarian Society in Hopkinton and Spark the Dream in Manchester.

They are sharing a total of over $37,000 for Fiscal Year 2022.

Applicants are encouraged to develop projects that have a multi-faceted approach to folklife and traditional arts. Previously funded projects include festivals, workshops, lecture and performance series and exhibits.

