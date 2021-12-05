ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Humphries wins another World Cup women’s bobsled race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACI29_0dEd84oj00
1 of 4

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries is 2 for 2 as an American.

Humphries completed a perfect weekend Sunday, teaming with Kaysha Love to win a World Cup women’s bobsled race. It was the 28th World Cup win of Humphries’ career, coming three days after she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen and one day after she won a monobob race on the same Altenberg track.

Humphries and Love finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.10 seconds. Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany were second in 1:54.14, and Canada got the bronze with Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski crossing the line in 1:54.45.

“It’s so exciting,” Love said. “I was very excited to push for Kaillie, and I was hopeful that I could give her a chance for another podium finish. As always, you never know what’s going to happen, but I wanted to go out there and do my best.”

It was Love’s first medal and only her second World Cup start.

“I’m really excited for our program that we have a young, fantastic brakeman,” Humphries said. “She is super coachable and eager to learn, and I’m looking forward to seeing her continue to grow in this sport. She stepped up in this race, knowing I wouldn’t be at my best and I applaud her.”

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman were fifth for the U.S.

In the four-man race later Sunday, Francesco Friedrich of Germany continued the perfect start to his season by posting the fastest time in both heats on the way to an easy win.

Friedrich and his team of Alexander Schueller, Thorsten Margis and Candy Bauer won in 1:47.96.

Friedrich is 6 for 6 this season, sweeping golds in three two-man and three four-man races in World Cups.

Benjamin Maier drove to second for Austria in 1:48.63. Rostislav Gaitiukevich got third for Russia in 1:48.76.

Codie Bascue was the top U.S. driver, finishing 19th, two spots ahead of the sled piloted by Hunter Church.

The bobsled and skeleton World Cup tour moves to Winterberg, Germany, next weekend.

Comments / 2

Related
Dayton Daily News

Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Matthias Mayer edged fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr on Saturday in the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise. Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. He started seventh. “Of course, I’m very satisfied,” said Mayer, also the 2018 downhill winner at Lake Louise. “It’s...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Friedrich gets another Cup win, this time in 4-man bobsled

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany extended his World Cup four-man bobsled winning streak to six races with another victory on Sunday. Friedrich — by far the most dominant bobsledder in the world — is 2 for 2 in four-man races this season after winning all four World Cup events in that discipline last season.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Friedrich
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Levi
Person
Kristen Bujnowski
tucsonpost.com

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 called off

Dubai [UAE], November 27 (ANI): The International Cricket Council on Saturday announced that the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare has been called off due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new COVID-19 variant in southern Africa.
WORLD
KEYT

Ludwig wins odd World Cup luge race on a warm day in Russia

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Johannes Ludwig of Germany handled unseasonably warm conditions and won his second consecutive men’s World Cup luge race of the season Sunday. Felix Loch of Germany was second, and Roman Repilov of Russia was third. Temperatures were in the mid-50s at race time and the ice quality deteriorated throughout the day, getting softer and slower with each passing sled. The longer that sliders had to wait for their run, the worse the track was. Tucker West led the U.S. with a 17th-place finish.
SPORTS
teamusa.org

Another weather-afflicted day as World Cup racing continues in Sochi

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia – Springlike weather once again dominated Sunday’s Eberspacher World Cup luge events near Sochi as the combination of track conditions and start numbers were factors in the men’s singles and team relay competitions. Although the weather was irregular, the winners of the six medals were anything but.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Kaillie Humphries celebrates US citizenship with bobsled win

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — For Kaillie Humphries, this was a win unlike any other. Capping an unforgettable week, Humphries won a women’s monobob race on Saturday, doing so less than 48 hours after she completed a 12,000-mile round trip from Germany to the United States and finished the process of gaining citizenship.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton World Cup#World Cups#Another World#Altenberg#Ap#American#Hunter Church
teamusa.org

Bascue and Valdes top-10 again in two-man bobsled World Cup

IGLS, Austria (November 27, 2021) – Codie Bascue (Whitehall, N.Y.) and Carlo Valdes (Newport Beach, Calif.) were in the medal hunt after the first heat of the two-man bobsled World Cup in Igls today, but Bascue struggled to load into the sled at the start and the team ultimately finished 10th. Hunter Church (Cadyville, N.Y.) and Hakeem Abdul Saboor (Powhatan, Va.) finished 20th.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Kaillie Humphries cleared to bobsled at Olympics for U.S.

Kaillie Humphries is now, officially, an American. And just like that, the U.S. medal hopes in bobsledding at the Beijing Olympics just got much stronger. The reigning world champion in both monobob and women’s bobsledding was sworn in as a citizen in San Diego on Thursday, ending her long saga to become an American and have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Beijing 2022: Benjamin Alexander aims to become Jamaica's first Alpine skier at Winter Olympics

Benjamin Alexander's story tells of a life well lived. Born in Northamptonshire, the engineering graduate had a short-lived career in finance before becoming a globe-trotting DJ. He's lived around the world, from the United States to Asia, but the mountains of Austria are home for now as he chases his latest dream - becoming Jamaica's first Alpine skier at the Winter Olympics just six years after first trying the sport.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Canadians win women's team pursuit World Cup speedskating gold

KEARNS, Utah -- Canada won gold in the women's team pursuit on Saturday while American Erin Jackson lost a 500-metre World Cup race for just the second time this season, hesitating after what she thought was a false start. Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, both from Calgary, and Valerie Maltais...
SPORTS
teamusa.org

New American Citizen Kaillie Humphries Continues Big Week With Monobob World Cup Wins

Kaillie Humphries celebrates winning the fourth heat of the women’s monobob at the IBSF World Championships 2021 on Feb. 14, 2021 in Altenberg, Germany. Kaillie Humphries earned her United States citizenship on Thursday and won her first world cup race as an American two days later. Humphries celebrated another milestone...
SPORTS
thesportsexaminer.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Two bobsled World Cup wins for new citizen Humphries; Ledecky in amazing form at U.S. Open; third World Cup skating win for Erin Jackson

Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world:. ● Alpine Skiing ● The women’s FIS World Cup circuit was in Lake Louise (CAN) for speed racing, with Olympic Downhill champ Sofia Goggia (ITA) signaling she is going to defend strongly. Goggia, 29, won both of the Downhill races, both times...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy