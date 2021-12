Nexon has launched a new update for the NAT Games-developed Blue Archive, available now on iOS and Android devices in the west. The update is the largest since the game’s launch in the west and adds new students, raid bosses, and a story event. Players can now recruit Izuna, leader of the Ninjutsu Research Club, and Shizuko, member of the Festival Operations Department, from the allied Hyakkiyako Academy to help combat foes invading the school festival.

