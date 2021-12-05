Omicron coronavirus variant found in about 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

MAINE (CBS) — Maine topped 2,000 newly reported COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, setting a record for the most cases within the state for a third consecutive day. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there were new 2,148 cases on Friday after there were 1,460 announced the day before.
There were also eight new deaths reported Friday, with Androscoggin, Cumberland and Kennebec counties each reporting two new deaths.
Over the last month, there have been several days in which Maine’s daily positivity rate among people tested for COVID has risen over 10%....
