Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in about 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in...

deseret.com

The CDC reveals the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the United States. The California and San Francisco departments of public health confirmed that a recent COVID-19 case was found in an individual in California caused by the omicron variant, which has the scientific name, B.1.1.529.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Swiss again deploy army to help cope with pandemic

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will deploy up to 2,500 military personnel to help regional authorities cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday, again tapping the armed forces to support the health care system as COVID-19 cases soar. Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein have reported more than 1...
MILITARY
Eritrea has not started vaccinating against COVID, says Africa CDC

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Eritrea has yet to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. “Eritrea is the only country now that has not joined the family of 55 member states (of the African Union) that are moving forward with vaccination, but we are not giving up,” John Nkengasong told an online media briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet. South African scientists see no sign that the Omicron coronavirus variant is causing more severe illness, they said on Friday, as officials announced plans to roll out vaccine boosters with daily infections approaching an all-time high.
WORLD
S.Korea to cut COVID-19 booster shot interval again as infections rise

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will further cut the interval for coronavirus booster vaccines for all adults from four to five months to three, officials said on Friday, as it struggles to fight record levels of infections amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The move came three weeks after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Maine Tops 2,000 Newly Reported COVID Cases In A Single Day For 1st Time

MAINE (CBS) — Maine topped 2,000 newly reported COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, setting a record for the most cases within the state for a third consecutive day. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there were new 2,148 cases on Friday after there were 1,460 announced the day before. There were also eight new deaths reported Friday, with Androscoggin, Cumberland and Kennebec counties each reporting two new deaths. Over the last month, there have been several days in which Maine’s daily positivity rate among people tested for COVID has risen over 10%....
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax. “The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future,” Emma Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session...
INDUSTRY
Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will start COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years before the end of this year, its health ministry said late on Friday. The Southeast Asian city-state has already vaccinated 87% of its 5.5 million population, and authorities were rushing to get children vaccinated amid concerns over rising number of paediatric COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH

