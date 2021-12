Following the announcement of the first Omicron variant case in the U.S., health officials in Texas and the Valley are watching for the first case in the state. “We have a very good surveillance system in Texas,” Dr. Emilie Prot, regional medical director for the Texas Department of Health State Services, said. “We’re doing sequencing through the CDC, but also thought the state lab in Austin of different samples.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO