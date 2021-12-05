ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio...

