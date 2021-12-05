NBA 'Noles Saturday Recap: Mann sees action, while Vassell remains sidelined

A look at Thursday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. For the Jazz, Trent Forrest played 6:59. He did not score, as he went 0-of-1 (0%) from the field. For the Spurs, Devin Vassell returned to action. He had missed all but one game in the past two weeks. He played 17:25. He scored nine points, going 4-of-8 (50.0%) from the field, including 1-of-5 (20.0%) from deep. He also grabbed five rebounds, had a steal, and blocked a pair of shots.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO