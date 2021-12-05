ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA 'Noles Saturday Recap: Mann sees action, while Vassell remains sidelined

By Chris Nee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at Saturday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. For the Clippers, Terance Mann played 24:40. He scored...

247sports.com

247Sports

247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Barnes fills up the stat sheet in Raptors' victory

A look at Thursday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 38:48. He scored 13 points, going 5-of-9 (55.6%) from the field, including 3-of-6 (50.0%) from deep. He added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. San Antonio Spurs 114,...
NBA
elonphoenix.com

