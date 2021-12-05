Dining Deal: Sapphire Cuisines Of India

When sister duo Patcharee Sintuwong (Kai) and Supranee Sritan (Kook) moved to Milledgeville, they gained experience about serving at other restaurants in the area. However, the two noticed that the town lacked a restaurant that served Thai food. As Kook explained, the sisters, who are originally from Thailand, loved eating...
The first thing one notices about Chef Pushkar Marathe is how often he uses the word “we” in the conversation. Whether describing the genesis of his new restaurant, Stage in Palm Beach Gardens, the creation of a dish or what he hopes will be the takeaway for each guest, each answer is expressed as a group effort and journey, something very telling of who Marathe is.
For eight months, Chef Robbie Felice has been cooking Wafu cuisine at pastaRAMEN, a speakeasy-style restaurant that pops up in secret locations around New Jersey. There are two seatings a night at the exclusive spot, where 10 customers at each pay $317 per person for a 10- to 13-course omakase tasting menu prepared by the James Beard-nominated chef.
The original Jade Court closed in 2019, but this Chinese restaurant has reopened in a new location in Hyde Park. It’s off the main stretch of 53rd (so it isn’t quite as busy as some of the other restaurants in the area) and is built for groups. There are a few lazy susan tables, and large format dishes on the menu, like Peking duck. The long menu has a variety of dishes like orange chicken, salt and pepper shrimp, dry chicken chili, and Szechuan beef, and a lot of cocktails too—including a shockingly good Hurricane.
WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — You’ll feel as though you’ve stepped into a beautiful, exciting hot spot in Turkey when you enter Doya in Wynwood.
The modern Aegean meze bar, which captures the food, lifestyle, and experiences of Greece and Turkey with Mediterranean influences, is a dream realized for Turkish born executive chef and partner Erhan Kostepen.
“The meaning actually of ‘Doya’ comes from the phrase ‘to get satisfied.’ That’s why when we eat something in Turkey, we call it doya doya,” explained Kostepen.
The look is satisfying as well with glamorous dining both inside and out along with an eye-catching bar.
Every piece of furniture; pillows, plates,...
Derek Mazer and Michael Jameson are bringing an “explosion of flavor” to the Delray Marketplace. The duo are co-founders of Dos Amigos Tacos, a 2,303-square-foot colorful restaurant designed by Pam Manhaus with a menu that features non-GMO vegetables and ethically raised meat. “We strongly believe that great food begins with...
This is not a normal year. Covid19 has changed everything. You cannot take the same trips that you use to take. You cannot visit places you were planning to visit this year. You cannot buy things you use to buy. I am sure that the items I was planning to buy are on a container ship floating off the coast of California. You cannot eat the way you use to eat. I have noticed that the grocery stores have large empty shelves. I have found items that were not stocked before. I have found items that were not stocked in the fruit section in the past. Part of this article is about a fruit that I do not remember seeing in the fruit section before. The first part of this article will be about that fruit. One reason you can find this fruit in good supplies is that there is a bumper harvest. The bumper harvest is in China. The fruit is a persimmon. Persimmon planting dates back 1,300 years ago and has evolved into a cottage industry for some areas in Northern China—The persimmon production in one village bringing in an income of about $300,000. The area is also attracting more visitors due to the beautiful landscapes.
The Conroe-based food court MoCo Food Hall will open by early 2022, according to Ashley McIntyre, who is involved in the business’ design. McIntyre also owns Breakroom Bagels, a local food truck that will open its first brick-and-mortar location in the food hall. McIntyre said the food hall will bring more variety to downtown Conroe’s dining options. She could not provide specifics on vendors but said the hall is looking to add options including a sandwich shop and Mediterranean cuisine.
Sicilian staples served in a luxurious atmosphere. Tasteful suspended fixtures softly light the multiple dining rooms and synthesize with soft, blue mood light beamed through bottles at the bar under a romantic, starry ceiling. THE SCOOP. What started as a small muffuletta-style sandwich stand in Brooklyn more than 30 years...
The Westin Southlake Hotel opened in Southlake last month, and with it came a brand new modern American restaurant called Jellico’s. Spearheaded by executive chef Jenna Kinard, Jellico’s serves up new takes on classic American dishes inside a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The restaurant serves up three meals a day, plus brunch on the weekends.
Aielli Group restaurants Barbatella, Grappino, Sea Salt and Dorona each offer a special Charity Cocktail for December. With every cocktail sold this month, the restaurants donate parts of the proceeds to Youth Haven. “December is a special holiday month for most children,” said co-owner Ingrid Aielli. “Unfortunately there are children...
Independent restaurants are being forced to offer hefty sign-on bonuses of £1,000 or more for chefs and other kitchen staff as the shortages of skilled workers tightens in the busy festive season. Small businesses such as Angie’s and D Grande, both restaurants in Chiswick, west London, the Coniston Hotel...
It is almost time to indulge in the pre-winter shopping spree as the Black Friday sales are just around the corner. Even though India is wrapping up the festive season, it is never too late to grab the products you have contemplated purchasing. During the last biggest sale of the year, products ranging from electronics, clothing, home appliances to beauty and all more are sold at a heavily discounted price.Over the years, western retailers have introduced the concept of Black Friday sales in India with lucrative discounts leading to other brands picking up on the trend. The offers on products...
Aramark and Starr Restaurant Organization, both based in Philadelphia, announced a collaboration that will expand founder Stephen Starr’s brands and meld his ideas into the wide-ranging businesses of the food and facilities-management giant. Aramark will acquire a minority ownership position in Starr’s restaurant company. Starr will be given national visibility,...
These two weeks after Thanksgiving break and before finals are crunch time for students, but that doesn’t mean you should sacrifice your mental and physical health. Although your academics and extracurricular obligations are important, they are not worth it at the expense of proper rest, eating and other activities to keep yourself grounded. If you live off-campus and don’t have a meal plan, it may seem difficult to make time to buy groceries, make balanced meals and eat them at routine times. Here are some options to keep in mind when you’re planning your last few weeks of the semester and figuring out how to keep yourself fed.
Disney has a new gift card deal for a restaurant in Disney Springs Dining. Plus, there is a cute merch drop happening too!. The Kenny the Pirate readership is full of savings savvy Disney fans! Any of them can tell you that one of the best ways to save money at Walt Disney World is through the use of discounted Disney Gift Cards.
After a short-lived association India’s Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) has signed a “definitive agreement” for a $173m sale of Robert Simonds’s STX Entertainment to The Najafi Companies, a US-based private investment company with holdings in media, tech and sports. A transaction is expected to close by the end of...
Pork may not be everyone’s first thought when it comes to Christmas feasting, but the spices in the black pudding and fragrance of the sage give this dish a decidedly festive feel (plus I’m yet to meet a meat-eater who doesn’t love a crisp crackling). Brining helps keep the pork juicy, and ensures a lovely, even seasoning throughout the meat, so it’s well worth the extra time and effort. And it is Christmas, after all.
What’s your go-to beach food? If your mind immediately went to fish and chips, then you’ll definitely want to check out this beachfront restaurant in Carlsbad. Located just steps away from the ocean, this restaurant serves up some of the best fish and chips in Southern California, among other seafood specialties. Take this as a sign to start planning a beach day and stop by Harbor Fish Cafe for some incredible food in a beautiful setting.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurants and bars are still picking up the pieces after the COVID-19 pandemic shut business down for a while. The concern now: COVID cases and hospitalizations are going up in western Pennsylvania and across the state during the holiday season at a time when holiday parties are happening.
The staff at Sienna Mercato are getting the ice and oranges ready for a busy night of business. The assistant manager says they have four holiday parties scheduled for Friday evening. They say business isn’t quite where it was before the pandemic, but it’s getting there, especially when it comes...
