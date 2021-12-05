Dining Deal: Sapphire Cuisines Of India

This is not a normal year. Covid19 has changed everything. You cannot take the same trips that you use to take. You cannot visit places you were planning to visit this year. You cannot buy things you use to buy. I am sure that the items I was planning to buy are on a container ship floating off the coast of California. You cannot eat the way you use to eat. I have noticed that the grocery stores have large empty shelves. I have found items that were not stocked before. I have found items that were not stocked in the fruit section in the past. Part of this article is about a fruit that I do not remember seeing in the fruit section before. The first part of this article will be about that fruit. One reason you can find this fruit in good supplies is that there is a bumper harvest. The bumper harvest is in China. The fruit is a persimmon. Persimmon planting dates back 1,300 years ago and has evolved into a cottage industry for some areas in Northern China—The persimmon production in one village bringing in an income of about $300,000. The area is also attracting more visitors due to the beautiful landscapes.

