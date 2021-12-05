ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore’s shocking Matthew Judon decision has Patriots fans thrilled

By Joachim Melo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A bitter pill to swallow for many fans of the Baltimore Ravens: former Raven Matthew Judon is having a career year with the New England Patriots, and the Ravens could have kept him all this time. Prior to moving to New England, Matt Judon made a name for himself with the...

Comments / 8

Donald Peters
5d ago

Thanks Baltimore for not going all in! This guy is m.v.p. of the team right now!

Related
NESN

Matthew Judon Has Message For NFL Teams After Wild Christian Barmore Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon won’t complain if other teams try to duplicate the Tennessee Titans’ bizarre approach to blocking Christian Barmore on Sunday. In case you missed it, during at least one play from the New England Patriots’ 36-13 victory, Barmore drew a whopping four Titans blockers while attempting to rush quarterback Ryan Tannehill. You can click here for visual evidence.
NFL
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon Ends Titans’ First Series With Sack On Ryan Tannehill

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Matthew Judon Has Hilarious Response to Old Tweet Criticizing Patriots' Free Agency

Judon has hilarious response to old tweet criticizing Pats' free agent signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots don't often spend big in NFL free agency, but they decided to go all-in during the offseason to fix the roster after a disappointing 2020 season. The Patriots...
NFL
Jason La Canfora
USA Today

Matthew Judon and Kendrick Bourne troll a hater amid success with Patriots

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and linebacker Matthew Judon have emerged as key contributors for this New England Patriots team. Many questioned the Patriots’ spending spree over the course of the offseason. Now, those same people are being forced to own up to their statements. That includes George Chahrouri of Pro...
NFL
NESN

It Sure Sounds Like Matthew Judon Is Up To Something With Slime Bucket

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon might be planning something. In case you missed it, Judon on Wednesday received a slime bucket after an interview with Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime” program. The New England Patriots linebacker openly wondered whether he would slime someone — players or otherwise — during press conferences. Well,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Judon delivers positive update following injury scare vs. Bills

Matthew Judon is arguably the most valuable New England Patriot this season. After recording a sack in the 14-10 gritty win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, he tallied 12.5 on the season — which is one behind the team record of 13.5. It’s been 13 games. Judon is by far the best free agent signing in the NFL this year and he’s changed the complexion of this defense.
NFL
NESN

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Shows Support For Injured Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt another brutal blow Sunday. John Harbaugh’s team added to its injury total when Marlon Humphrey went down during the Ravens’ narrow road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Humphrey’s shoulder injury is believed to be season-ending. Humphrey took to Twitter...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is BreighAnn Judon? Facts about Matthew Judon’s Wife

2021 has been a busy year for Matthew Judon. The linebacker signed a lucrative new contract with the New England Patriots, he welcomed a new addition to his family, and he’s staying on top of the TikTok dance trends with his family. Thanks to Matthew Judon’s wife, BreighAnn Judon, we have the footballer and his daughter entertaining TikTok users with their dances. It’s got social media users asking who Matthew Judon’s wife is. BreighAnn supported Matthew back when he was a DII athlete and not considered among top NFL prospects—before he defied the odds and rose to professional stardom. Find out about Matthew Judon’s amazing supporter, BreighAnn Judon, here.
NFL
Patriots.com

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

It didn't take long for Matthew Judon to establish himself in New England. He has 11.5 sacks, a signature celebration that is catching on throughout the region and a charismatic personality (even if he has some questionable food opinions). During the Patriots Monday Night Football matchup against the Bills, fans...
NFL
bardown.com

Matthew Judon jokingly chirped Mac Jones after last night

Monday Night Football was an absolute BLIZZARD last night in Buffalo. Players were feeling the effects of the cold and many were expecting this to be a run heavy game with the winds blowing incredibly fast. The Patriots were NOT playing when it came to the run as Mac Jones...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Weren’t Matthew Judon’s Initial Free Agency Preference

It’s looking like joining the New England Patriots was a great long-term career move by Matthew Judon. But according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the star linebacker wasn’t immediately eyeing Foxboro when he entered free agency this past offseason. “Judon’s heart was in Baltimore, with him telling many Ravens...
NFL
ClutchPoints

