Forecast: Dense fog possible by morning

Another morning with patches of dense fog is possible as we start the work week.

More humidity continues to creep into the area, along with warmer temperatures. This will keep the potential for morning fog in play for at least the first half of the week.

Aside from that, the pattern will remain unremarkable across SWFL as ridging leads to dry and warm weather throughout the week. Temperatures will settle into the mid 80s each afternoon with overnight lows warming from the mid to upper 60s. Long range models are hinting at a cold front for the end of next weekend, but a lot of moving pieces can change between now and then. Either way, that would be the only meaningful chance of rain for the next 10 days.