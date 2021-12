Two mothers from the UK who died of herpes shortly after giving birth may have been infected with the virus by the same surgeon, a new investigation has suggested. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died from the infection shortly after the same doctor performed Caesarean sections in 2018, according to an in-depth report by the BBC. The families of the women were initially told there was no connection between the deaths, but the new revelations suggest there may be a connection.

