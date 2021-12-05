ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverhill, AL

Silverhill sees big turnout for annual Christmas parade

By Chad Petri
 5 days ago

SILVERHILL, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It may not necessarily feel like Christmas when it comes to the weather but on the calendar, Xmas parades must roll.

Friday night saw a big turnout at the annual Christmas Parade in Silverhill. Hundreds lined the parade route along Highway 104 in Central Baldwin County. Floats, marching bands, and fire trucks lit up the night as people cheered for treats and toys.

WKRG News 5

Fly High Goose Foundation gives back to community

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A non-profit organization founded in memory of Adrian “Goose” Johnson in an effort to give back to the community made two donations Friday. The Fly High Goose Foundation donated 70 books to second graders in Loxley Elementary as well as $6,000 to Camp ASCCA in Lake Martin, which serves families […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
