Silverhill sees big turnout for annual Christmas parade

SILVERHILL, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It may not necessarily feel like Christmas when it comes to the weather but on the calendar, Xmas parades must roll.

Friday night saw a big turnout at the annual Christmas Parade in Silverhill. Hundreds lined the parade route along Highway 104 in Central Baldwin County. Floats, marching bands, and fire trucks lit up the night as people cheered for treats and toys.

