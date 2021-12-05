Taubitz wins 2 luge World Cup golds, Britcher grabs a silver

The Cheltenham Festival and the Dubai World Cup are two major events in the horse racing calendar around the world. The Cheltenham Festival, established in 1860, remains a popular event for English and Irish horse racing enthusiasts. Known to be the most richly endowed day of horse racing in the world, with more than € 31 million in awards, the Dubai World Cup is also one of the most important events on the racing calendar taking place in Dubai, with nearly 60,000 visitors from all over the world expected at the Meydan Racecourse.

