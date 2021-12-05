ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taubitz wins 2 luge World Cup golds, Britcher grabs a silver

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Julia Taubitz of Germany won a pair of women’s...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Britain's Matthew Weston wins World Cup skeleton gold in remarkable three-way tie

Great Britain's Matthew Weston claimed skeleton gold in a remarkable three-way tie for first place at the World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria. Weston completed his two runs in a combined one minute 46.04 seconds to finish level with Germany's Christopher Grotheer and China's Geng Wenqiang. The 24-year-old posted a leading...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Berreiter wins women's World Cup luge race in Russia

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Anna Berreiter of Germany got the win in a women’s World Cup luge race on Saturday, giving the circuit six different women who have won the six medals awarded in the season’s first two races. Berreiter finished two runs in 1 minute, 40.649 seconds for...
SPORTS
BBC

Para-powerlifter Zoe Newson wins silver at World Championships

Britain's Zoe Newson clinched silver in the 45kg division at the World Para-powerlifting championships in Georgia. The 28-year-old from Suffolk had a best lift of 94kg with China's Zhe Cui taking gold with 103kg. There was drama as Paralympic champion Latifat Tijani from Nigeria failed with all three of her...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's Kim Boutin wins 500-metre gold at short-track World Cup

DORDRECHT, Netherlands — Canada's Kim Boutin blazed to the top of the podium on Saturday at a World Cup short-track speedskating event. Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., crossed the finish line in 42.464 seconds, ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana (42.756) and Russia's Elena Seregina (42.792), to capture her second 500-metre medal of the season.
SPORTS
Julia Taubitz
Kansas City Star

Fit to be tied: Rare 3-way gold finish in World Cup skeleton

China won. So did Britain. So did Germany. And with that, the World Cup skeleton circuit had a race unlike any other in its history. Geng Wenqiang gave China its first World Cup skeleton win on Friday — part of a historic three-way tie for the top spot. Geng, Britain’s Matt Weston and Germany’s Christopher Grotheer all finished two runs in 1 minute, 46.04 seconds.
SPORTS
teamusa.org

USA Luge finishes 10-11-12 in World Cup racing as 2 weekends in Sochi begin

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia – In a pair of World Cup races Saturday impacted by wet and warm conditions, two-time Olympian Summer Britcher paced the USA Luge effort by placing 10th in singles at the 2014 Olympic site. Teammate Ashley Farquharson took 12th. The doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Germans sweep golds at skeleton World Cup race

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday, including a sweep of the golds with Tina Hermann winning the women's race and Axel Jungk getting the men's win. Hermann held off Russia's Alina Tararychenkova by 0.31 seconds, while Austria's Janine...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Aparjods gives Latvia 1st men's World Cup luge win

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Kristers Aparjods became the first Latvian to win a men’s World Cup luge race, rallying in the second heat on Saturday for victory on the track built for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Aparjods finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.881 seconds. Johannes Ludwig of Germany...
SPORTS
#Silver#Russia#Latvia#Ap#Usa Luge
Sportsnet.ca

Canadians win women's team pursuit World Cup speedskating gold

KEARNS, Utah -- Canada won gold in the women's team pursuit on Saturday while American Erin Jackson lost a 500-metre World Cup race for just the second time this season, hesitating after what she thought was a false start. Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, both from Calgary, and Valerie Maltais...
SPORTS
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
charlottestar.com

Dubai World Cup vs Cheltenham Gold Cup

The Cheltenham Festival and the Dubai World Cup are two major events in the horse racing calendar around the world. The Cheltenham Festival, established in 1860, remains a popular event for English and Irish horse racing enthusiasts. Known to be the most richly endowed day of horse racing in the world, with more than € 31 million in awards, the Dubai World Cup is also one of the most important events on the racing calendar taking place in Dubai, with nearly 60,000 visitors from all over the world expected at the Meydan Racecourse.
ANIMALS
ESPN

Erin Jackson wins fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of season

KEARNS, Utah -- Erin Jackson won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season Friday, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval. Skating in front of family and friends, the 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013.
KEARNS, UT
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat skier Giaccio wins first World Cup

Standing atop the moguls course in Ruka, Finland, Olivia Giaccio closed her eyes and took a deep breath. She spoke to herself a couple of key words, reminding herself of what she wanted to do. “When I step into the gate, it sounds kind of cheesy, but I thank the...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Russia unveils Beijing Olympics kit with national colors

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's uniform for the Beijing Winter Olympics was unveiled on Friday without Russia's name, flag or coat of arms on it — as the uniform was at the Tokyo Games. Some clothing, however, will feature Russia's national colors.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Eileen Gu gets halfpipe win on road to Beijing Olympics

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Eileen Gu won the U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe contest Friday, setting up a chance to sweep all three freeskiing disciplines in the span of less than a month en route to the Olympics. Gu, who was born in San Francisco but will compete for...
SPORTS

