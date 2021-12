On 6 December New York City’s mayor announced an increase in the use of vaccine passports in the city, including for children.Although Bill de Blasio mentioned the omicron variant of Covid as one element of concern, he also said the colder weather and holiday mixing were factors in the decision to introduce stricter measures.So what are the new rules for locals and visitors in the city, and how might they affect your city break?Here’s everything we know so far.Is New York introducing vaccine passports?Yes, in two phases determined by age.From 14 December, all children aged from five to 11 will...

