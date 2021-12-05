Panel on Biden's response to growing Russia-Ukraine tension

UKRAINE is ready to strike back at war-hungry Vladimir Putin with missiles that could hit Russian cities and nuclear plants, a senior diplomat has warned. It came as the Russian president ratcheted up tensions with Nato by boasting his "unstoppable" Mach 9 hypersonic nukes will be deployed in the New Year.
Despite every effort of the Biden administration, the Justice Department, the congressional Democrats and the propaganda media, Hunter Biden is going to end up being investigated – and the impact on President Joe Biden, his administration and his legacy is going to be enormous. As more stories about Hunter Biden’s...
Critics took aim at The New York Times Tuesday over a piece that claimed Saule Omarova, President Biden's pick to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was painted by Republicans as a communist for being born in the Soviet Union rather than because of her left-wing views.
U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
When President Biden addresses the international summit on democracy this week, he will face a vexing problem: How can he rally the world’s democracies with our own in such an ailing state?. Biden’s advisers are grappling with this problem. But judging by an illuminating new Politico report on Biden’s...
President Biden didn't accept Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "red lines" on Ukraine during their high-stakes video call that came as Russia's military builds its presence on the Ukrainian border. Namely, that means the U.S. isn't accepting Putin's demand that Ukraine be denied entrance into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which...
A column published in the Washington Post received plenty of fanfare from other members of the media and even the White House for suggesting that President Biden has received "worse" media coverage than former President Trump. Post columnist Dana Milbank went viral on Friday with a piece complaining about the...
Col. Douglas Macgregor, a retired Army officer and tank commander during the Gulf War, told Fox News on Tuesday that President Biden and the neoconservatives in both the Democratic and Republican parties are courting global turmoil with their current overtures toward Russia and its leader, President Vladimir Putin. Macgregor told...
President Joe Biden's overall approval rating stabilized at a low level of 41%, according to the CNBC All-America Survey. Biden's approval rating on handling the economy and dealing with the coronavirus both declined. At 46% approval to 48% disapproval, Biden's approval rating on the coronavirus is now underwater for the...
Chinese state media threatened on Thursday that China will attack U.S. troops who attempt to defend Taiwan if China starts war with the island nation. The U.S. has said that China is readying for an attack on Taiwan. China’s Global Times wrote, “It is credible that the PLA will heavily...
The House version 2022 National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision designed to hold the Biden administration accountable for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this year. "President Biden’s reckless Afghanistan evacuation allowed the Taliban to release thousands of known terrorists from prisons in Afghanistan," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
President Joe Biden and Russian bad boy Vladimir Putin have now had their two-hour virtual parlay about the Ukraine crisis. Is there any clear sense on how this will all end? No. The readout from the White House looked thinner than Christmas tissue paper, but from what can be gleaned...
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sounded off on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration for their response to the newly emerging omicron variant of COVID-19. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. Paul criticized Fauci for creating hysteria and fear, and noted that the scientist who discovered the variant called Biden's travel ban a "hysterical overreach."
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. President Joe Biden, through his press secretary Jen Psaki this week said that if a bi-partisan measure to block his private workplace vaccine mandate reaches his desk after passage in the Senate and Congress, he will veto it. Psaki said the President will overrule both...
The White House deflected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's rush to defend Jussie Smollett during the presidential campaign, noting former President Donald Trump had also joined the fray.
Comments / 0