In just a few minutes, an enormous century-year-old tree is felled by an electric saw in the middle of a protected national park. The giant collapses, sending a shockwave through the Colombian Amazon. Its executioner is a 40-year-old man with a scarf bound around his face. The purpose of the crime: to plant coca, used to make cocaine -- the only means of survival for many who dwell in the forests of Colombia's southern Guaviare region. "We do it out of necessity," the man told AFP on condition of anonymity because logging in the Serrania de La Macarena national park is a crime, as is growing coca. "If not, we find ourselves without food."

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO