Saturday night crash on SH 360 in Arlington fatal for one person, three injured

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Arlington, TX – Multi-vehicle crash on SH 360 in Arlington Saturday night was fatal for one person while three others were injured, local authorities confirmed.

According to the incident report, the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of South State Highway 360.

The Arlington Police Department responded at the scene to a multi-vehicle crash.

Police said a BMW 381i, occupied by three people, was traveling southbound when it stalled in a lane of traffic.

While the BMW was staying in the line, a Toyota Tacoma struck the BMW from behind. The police confirmed the driver in the Toyota was alone at the time of the crash.

As a result of the crash, the 28-year-old male BMW driver suffered serious injuries and was transferred to hospital for treatment. One passenger suffered minor injuries and existed the car right after the crash. The 28-year-old male was treated at the scene.

The 43-year-old driver of the Toyota also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The third BMW passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash. According the first responders, the 27-year-old male passenger was thrown out of the vehicle and was in critical condition. He was transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The police are investigation the cause of the crash. They confirmed that the Toyota driver is cooperating with them in determining what happened.

At this point, no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

Once more details are available, we will update the case.

