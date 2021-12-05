ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Five dead after Myanmar security forces ram car into Yangon protest – media

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Five people were killed and at least 15 arrested after Myanmar security forces in a car rammed into an anti-coup protest on Sunday morning in Yangon, local news portal Myanmar Now reported. Witnesses on the scene told Reuters dozens had been injured. Photos and videos on social...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

The killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, a rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday.Human Rights Watch accused security forces of deliberately encircling and using lethal force against crowds in Yangon’s working class neighborhood of Hlaing Tharyar that were demonstrating against the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi “Soldiers and police armed with military assault rifles fired on trapped protesters and on those trying to assist the...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Witnesses say an army vehicle plowed into a peaceful march by anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people. Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a February military takeover. A video posted on social media shows a speeding army truck barreling into the marchers from behind. A witness says the protesters were on his street for just two minutes before the military truck hit them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tucsonpost.com

Five die after officers ram SUV into crowd

Five people have been killed after security forces in Myanmar rammed an SUV into a crowd of anti-coup protesters in the Southeast Asian country's largest city Yangon, local media have reported. Dozens took part in the march early on Sunday, with people chanting slogans, carrying portraits of Myanmar's deposed leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
wkzo.com

UN calls on Myanmar to halt excessive force after media reports five killed

(Reuters) – The United Nations has called for Myanmar to hold to account anyone using excessive force against unarmed civilians after security forces rammed a car into an anti-coup protesters killing five of them, according to media and witnesses. Photographs and videos posted on social media showed a speeding vehicle...
WORLD
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Nagaland: 13 civilians accidentally shot dead by Indian security forces

More than a dozen citizens have been killed and many injured in firing by Indian forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland, triggering widespread protests and violence.On Saturday evening, Indian forces opened indiscriminate firing between Oting and Tiru villages in Nagaland’s Mon district, which borders Myanmar, in what was reportedly intended to be a a counter-insurgency operation based on a tip. But a vehicle crossing from the Tiru-Oting road, carrying villagers, got caught in the firing, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and one soldier. Several more are wounded and undergoing treatment.There were more than...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Myanmar#Military Forces#Military Junta#Yangon#Reuters#Novem
newsitem.com

Burkina Faso security forces fire tear gas at protesters

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Security forces fired tear gas at protesters throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as tensions rose across the conflict-riddled nation with the population angry at the government’s inability to stem violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Several hundred protestors took...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
The Independent

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense-related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are due to be published and take effect Thursday.A notice in the Federal Register said developments in Cambodia were “contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."The aim of the embargo is to ensure that defense-related items are not available to Cambodia's military and military intelligence services without advance review by the...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
Vice

Conditions Deteriorate in Breakaway US Republic of Oroville as War Looms

UNITED STATES—As basic social services deteriorate in the Constitutional Republic City of Oroville, separatist leaders have come into open conflict with a local clergyman and a respected civil servant, even as local news media has subjected the regime to withering criticism. In addition to these ominous developments, however, one official has suggested that the regime considers itself subject to the laws of a hostile power, raising the prospect of internecine conflict—but also the possibility of peace.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy