One person was killed in a Dallas house fire Saturday morning, ongoing investigation

Dallas, Texas – Saturday morning house fire was fatal for one person whose dead body was found in the bed by the fire crews shortly after the fire was extinguished.

According to the fire crews, they responded at the scene to the one-story home in the 1600 block of West Illinois Avenue, west of I-35E following a 911 call around 10:30 a.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, the firefighters found a heavy fire in the bedroom. Since the other rooms and parts of the house were into flames, they quickly extinguished the fire.

But once the smoke cleared, firefighters found a burned body in the bed.

No other injuries were reported.

According to the firefighters, a dog was also found in the house and was later taken into custody of Dallas Animal Services.

The initial investigation shows no signs of suspicion, but there is ongoing investigation about the incident.

Medical examiner is expected to make a final ruling on the man’s cause of death. The official cause of the fire will be announced when the medical examination results are ready.