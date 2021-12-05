Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar – Sky News Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was in Qatar on Thursday, his first visit since the kingdom rallied other Arab states to end their yearslong rift and embargo on Doha.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit also marks his third stop in the region this week as the Saudi heir to the throne tours the six U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. His meetings with Arab rulers are aimed at fortifying the kingdom’s alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers.The visit is particularly significant because last year at this time, the neighboring states...

