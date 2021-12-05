ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

The police officer who was shot and killed on Friday in Mesquite identified by the department

 5 days ago
Mesquite, Texas – Mesquite police officer who was shot and killed on Friday in Mesquite was identified as Richard Houston, the local police department said.

As we already reported, the shooting incident took place Friday afternoon outside a grocery store. The Houston has been with the department since January 2001.

According to the incident report, both the officer and the suspect were shot in the incident. The suspect survived and was transferred to hospital for treatment.

The identity of the suspect is not released yet. The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police confirmed.

Police said a donation website has been set up to help the Houston family: charities.thempa.org/donate/.

