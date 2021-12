Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks, 8:30 PM MT, SAP Center, San Jose CA. Calgary Flames 15-5-5 (35 pts) - San Jose Sharks 13-11-1 (27 pts) The Flames will wrap up a four game road trip with a stop in San Jose to take on the Sharks tonight. The Flames have currently won two of their three games on this trip, collecting four out of a possible six points so far. A win tonight would make this an ultra successful trip whether it’s the full two points or only a point. California trips have always been difficult for Calgary and the thought of getting five to six points on an eight point road trip out West isn’t a bad thing at all.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO