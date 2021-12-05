Gojira’s Joe Duplantier Guests on Comeback Kid’s New Track

I’m in a foul mood this morning so I find myself craving music that’s just as dark as my disposition. That’s how it works, right? Misery surrounds misery. Or something. Thankfully Som, comprised of current and former members of Constants, Junius and Caspian, are here to quench my thirst for the miserable with a new track from their forthcoming album, The Shape of Everything. The band’s proprietary brand of doom-pop is even a tad uplifting, so maybe there’s hope for this day after all. Whatever the case, “Moment,” their latest song, is hitting the spot.
Comments / 0