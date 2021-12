Real Betis veteran Joaquin has fired a warning at weekend opponents Barcelona. The midfield great recognises Betis go into the game in impressive form. After their Copa del Rey win against Alicante, Joaquin said: "Now we return to LaLiga , where we are in a very good moment. We are going to an always difficult field, with a special motivation, because it motivates being able to beat them, knowing that away from home we are also a dangerous team; and we are going to try to win, to put them in trouble and try to get the three points to stay up there."

