Ever wished the text on Apple Watch was easier to read? You can increase legibility while looking at your Apple Watch by enabling bold text on your Apple Watch. Apple Watch has a very small screen and unlike your smartphone or tablet, it’s not nearly as close to your face under typical use. Hence, navigating through the menu on your Apple Watch could sometimes be tricky if you have less than perfect eyesight, often requiring you to strain yourself to read the text that’s displayed on the screen. Using bold text instead of regular text can alleviate this issue to a certain extent. This is a great feature especially if you like using Bold Text on iPhone and iPad too.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO