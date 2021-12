Whether you’re a top-level executive, a mom on the go, or a student with a full course load, you need to keep your life organized. While you may pride yourself on your excellent memory, without keeping physical track of what needs to be done, where you have to go, and when you must be wherever you need to be, things will slip through the cracks, and the inevitable will happen. You will miss that stakeholders’ meeting, show up late for that soccer game, or forget to study for that exam. It’s time to take control of your schedule.

