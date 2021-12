Writer/director Adam McKay is a lot of things, but subtle isn’t one of them. Most of the time, he’s found ways to turn that to his advantage, with broader comedies like the two Anchorman movies and The Other Guys, as well as more serious fare like The Big Short and Vice, both of which he mined for comedic nuggets even when the subject matter didn’t seem to possess any. His latest star-studded outing, Don’t Look Up, tackles another somewhat serious subject: the end of the world via a planet-killing comet. But this apocalyptic event is really just the backdrop for a satire about the politicalization of science and facts, which are often the first victims when what they’re telling us threatens the power structure or defies religious beliefs. Only the names have been changed to protect the guilty.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO