Opinion: Complex portrait of a neighbor – and gun violence victim

By Guest Columnist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Hortsch retired from The Oregonian in 2005 after a 40-year-long career as a reporter and editor. He lives in Portland. Early on a snowy December morning about 40 years ago, the doorbell rang. I made my way downstairs to see who would come by at that hour and at the door...

The Oregonian

Portland faith leaders announce anti-gun violence rally to promote gun control initiatives

Several leaders in Portland’s faith community came together Friday to announce an anti-gun violence rally this weekend to promote two gun control ballot initiatives. Better Portland, the group putting on the Stop the Violence Community & Youth Rally, said the event will feature live music, free food and a push to gather signatures for Initiatives 17 and 18 that advocates hope to get on the November ballot.
The Oregonian

Lost, found and loved: Tom Hallman at large

Had it been any other time of the year I would have thought nothing about what I saw that morning on a Southeast Portland corner. But the holiday season softens our souls. So, I pulled my car to the curb, opened the door and walked across the street. I stared...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Teachers need protection

In response to several letters to the editor and the Dec. 3 editorial “PPS must hold firm against teachers union proposal to cut in-person school,” why is no one mentioning that teachers had died and that avoiding in-person teaching was an attempt to protect not only the children but also the teachers? Teachers are feeling burnout because they are forced to work the front lines, teaching students whose parents might be contradicting health guidelines daily, for ridiculously little pay. Why would I choose to risk teaching these students at potential cost of my own life when I could be making twice as much money doing menial office work downtown? Plenty of places are hiring, yet teachers are voluntarily taking risks because they care about your children.
The Oregonian

Software glitches send emergency rent checks to the wrong landlords

Oregon property managers say ongoing glitches with a state software system have led to dozens of emergency rent assistance checks being mailed to the wrong landlords. Earlier this week, Oregon’s state housing agency acknowledged its Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program had sent out hundreds of misprinted checks bearing incorrect routing numbers.
