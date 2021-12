NHL President gave a state of the NHL press briefing and the big headline when it comes to the New York Rangers is that the salary cap will go up next season by a whole $1 million. Hey, anything helps, but it was accompanied by some bad news. Bettman said that the players still have to pay off their escrow debt and that won’t be done until after the 2023-24 season. That means the most the cap will go up over the next two years is $1 million per year.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO