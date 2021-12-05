Overnight Springfield shooting leaves one victim dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A late-night shooting in Springfield has left one dead with an investigation ongoing.

At about 11:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, the Springfield Police Department received a call of possible shots fired. Arriving on the scene at 2215 South Fremont, police found one male victim in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Trevor J. Hale, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time. Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the general public.

Anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

