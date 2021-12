LAS VEGAS — No. 5 Duke’s defensive pressure proved too much for No. 1 Gonzaga to overcome in an 84-81 loss at the Continental Tire Challenge Friday night. The Zags trailed by as much as nine points before scoring the last five of the first half to cut Duke’s lead to 45-42. They finally jumped ahead on an Anton Watson dunk at the 13:43 mark in the second half and the two juggernauts went back and forth until the Blue Devils took the upper hand for good on two Wendell Moore Jr. free throws with 4:35 remaining.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO