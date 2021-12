(Ames) Iowa State cruised to an 83-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Cyclone defense gave up just 22 first half points on their way to a 7-0 record. Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jackson scored 12 off the bench. George Conditt IV added 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. ISU went 16/20 from the free-throw line and took advantage of 19 turnovers by the Golden Lions.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO